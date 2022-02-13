Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OSW stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 106,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,714,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

