Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.80. 418,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

