Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 369.4% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

