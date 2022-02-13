Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $976.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $976.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $955.02 million. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $41.11 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.