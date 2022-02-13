Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.35

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $11.60. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 664 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.44 and a beta of -0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

