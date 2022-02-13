BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.74. The firm has a market cap of £82.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.62). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £369 ($498.99).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.