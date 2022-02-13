Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 6,889 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

