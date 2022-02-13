Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $6.77 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

