Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $79.76 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

