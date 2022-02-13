BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GROY. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Gold Royalty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.