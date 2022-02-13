Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
