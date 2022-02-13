Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

