Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,671,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,459. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bloom Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

