Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $605,157. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bloom Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

