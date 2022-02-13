Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $220.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.97), with a volume of 10462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($3.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.48 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

In other news, insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($669,441.18).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

