Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.91. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 19,364 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

