Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.
In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.