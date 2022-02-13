Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

