Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.28 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

