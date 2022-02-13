BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 142.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
