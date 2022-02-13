BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MYJ stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.45.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
