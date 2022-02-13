BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.