BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BIT stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

