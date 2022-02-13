BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BIT stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
