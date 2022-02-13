BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,938 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

