BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,289 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $31,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BHB stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

