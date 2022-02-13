BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northrim BanCorp worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIM. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 148.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

