BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,228,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of TrueCar worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TRUE stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

