BlackRock Inc. Has $33.41 Million Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aemetis worth $33,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.