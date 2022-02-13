BlackRock Inc. Has $32.18 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $767.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

