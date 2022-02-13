BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.