BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.07 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $14.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $143.51.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.17.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.