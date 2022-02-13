Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $75.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of BKH opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
