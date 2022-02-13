Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,471 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.10% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

