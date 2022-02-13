Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$4.70. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 31,384 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$268.31 million and a PE ratio of 37.12.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

