Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $68,883.03 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

