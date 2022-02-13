BitCore Tops 24 Hour Volume of $213,946.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $2.08 million and $213,946.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,165.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.87 or 0.06796668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00296473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.17 or 0.00785412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00076399 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00411659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00221229 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

