Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $351,677.82 and $5,147.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00253877 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

