Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the January 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Bionomics alerts:

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.