bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMXMF shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF remained flat at $$117.56 during trading hours on Thursday. bioMérieux has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

