BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

