Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 424.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

