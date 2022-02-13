Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $236.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.65. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,889,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

