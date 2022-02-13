Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.64

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 65333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

