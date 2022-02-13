Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

BHLB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $30.54. 213,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,597. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

