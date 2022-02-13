Berkley W R Corp Takes $689,000 Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $434,000.

NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

