Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,419,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAQ opened at $9.62 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

