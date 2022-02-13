Berkley W R Corp Invests $973,000 in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

SPK stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. SPK Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.