Berkley W R Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

