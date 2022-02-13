Berkley W R Corp Buys 80,809 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $30,520,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SEAH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.