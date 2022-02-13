Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPHPU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,610,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,610,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,595,000.

NASDAQ PPHPU opened at $10.21 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36.

