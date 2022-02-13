BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Up 267.4% in January

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the January 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BRRGF stock remained flat at $$1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
