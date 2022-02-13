Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.72).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC opened at €15.29 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.23. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.36).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.